//Teen stolen car suspects shot while fleeing police in Columbus

The GBI is investigating an OIS that happened during a stolen car investigation that resulted in the suspects being shot while fleeing the scene.

Release:

UPDATE:

The individuals involved in this OIS with Columbus PD are: Jakori Thomas, age 17, Elijah Smith, age 17, and a 16 year old male.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Columbus, Georgia. The Columbus Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, February 7, 2022. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on Monday, February 7, 2022, at around 5:15 P.M., police received a 911 call from a man who reported seeing his sister’s car that had been stolen in Columbus on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The man had followed the car to the Riverwind Apartments in Columbus.

Police responded to Riverwind Apartments and two officers parked their patrol vehicles in front of the car. The officers got out and began approaching, at which time the driver of the car drove towards one of the officers. The officer then fired his handgun multiple times at the car. Police could not determine at that time if any of the occupants of the car had been shot.

The car was later found by police abandoned at the intersection of Thornton Drive and Lumpkin Court. Hours later, three individuals arrived together at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, two of which had been shot, one in the arm and the other in the shoulder. Video surveillance from the area of where the vehicle was abandoned appears to show the same three individuals running from the vehicle. The individuals are pending being charged by Columbus Police related to the stolen car.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be provided to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.