//AAA: Georgia gas price average increases

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia increased 2 cents per gallon more than a week ago.

Release:

Georgia gas prices experienced a slight increase. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 2 cents more than last month, and 89 cents more than this time last year.

It costs motorists $46.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen the price for a barrel of oil work its way from the mid-$60s to over $80 a barrel,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Since the price of oil accounts for roughly half of what consumers pay at the pump, higher oil costs will likely result in higher gasoline costs for Georgians.”

National Average Increases alongside Crude Oil Prices

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased 2 cents. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 5.9 million barrels to 246.6 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand rose slightly from 7.91 million barrels a day to 8.22 million barrels a day. The small increase still puts gas demand in a typical range for the winter driving season, which was 8.11 million barrels a day in mid-January 2021. Typically, pump prices decline due to low gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.

Regional Prices

Atlanta ($3.14)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.23), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.21), and Brunswick ($3.20).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Rome ($3.01), Dalton ($3.02), and Warner Robins ($3.06).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.32 $3.32 $3.30 $3.29 $2.40 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.13 $3.13 $3.11 $3.11 $2.24 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA tips for saving money on gas:

Combine several errands into one trip to drive fewer miles. Take things out of your car that might add weight. Remove things like bike racks to reduce wind resistance. Avoid fast takeoffs and fast breaking. Shop around for gas, use the AAA app to find prices. Look for local discounts.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

