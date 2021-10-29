//Important Halloween safety tips for Georgia families

Share with friends











Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr is offering important safety tips to help Georgia families prepare for the upcoming Halloween weekend.

“Halloween is an exciting time for kids and provides a memorable experience for families across our state,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, holiday activities also bring the potential for accidents if the proper precautionary steps are not taken. To help Georgians stay safe, our Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to enjoy peace of mind while spending time with family and friends this Halloween weekend.”

Pumpkin Carving and Decorations:

An adult should always be present for pumpkin carving. Let children participate by drawing the face on the pumpkin and scooping out the insides, but leave the carving to an adult.

Any open flame can potentially be dangerous. Consider using artificial lights instead.

Costumes:

Make sure costumes are “flame resistant.”

If the costume has a mask, make sure your child has eye holes large enough for good peripheral vision.

Use soft and flexible materials for swords, knives and other props.

Make sure Halloween costumes fit properly. A costume that is too loose could pose a tripping hazard or accidentally be ignited by the open flame of a jack-o-lantern.

Make sure face paint is hypoallergenic and non-toxic.

Trick-or-Treating:

When giving out Halloween treats, consider setting up a table outside with individual, wrapped treats.

Plan a safe route, sticking with familiar neighborhoods and houses that are well-lit inside and outside.

Younger children should be with an adult, and older children should travel in small groups.

Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags so drivers can see trick-or-treaters better at night.

Carry a flashlight and bring a cell phone.

Be sure your children know to look both ways before crossing the street and to only cross at corners or crosswalks. This is even more important when it is dark outside.

Teach your children never to accept rides from strangers, no matter what the person says to them.

Parents should inspect all candy to make sure it is safely wrapped and does not pose an allergic threat or choking hazard.