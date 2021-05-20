//Bartow man wanted after shooting at officers while intoxicated

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bartow County

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 8:50 p.m., deputies were called to 137 Mountain View Rd SE Acworth, GA, about locating Justin Ray Green, 39, who was living in an outside building on the property.

Green was reportedly intoxicated and discharging a firearm at the time of the 911 call. When deputies arrived, they saw Green in the backyard of the property. Green fired multiple shots at deputies and ran into the wooded area behind the residence. Both Green and deputies exchanged gunfire during the incident. A perimeter was established, but Green was not located by deputies.

Green is wanted for multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 911. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Do not approach him.