//GA expects to give 83K Johnson & Johnson vaccines in first week

Gov. Kemp: Georgia Ready to Distribute New Vaccine

Atlanta, GA – Following the U.S Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement.

“This single-dose, effective Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will significantly increase the state’s ability to safely and efficiently vaccinate more Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “The Georgia Department of Public Health expects that approximately 83,000 doses will be made available in the first week, and our goal is to get those vaccines administered as quickly as possible.”