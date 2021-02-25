//Domestic dispute in Hartwell ends in murder

Share with friends











Release:

GBI and Hartwell Police Department Arrest Hartwell Woman on Murder Charges

Hartwell, GA (February 23, 2021) – On Monday, February 22, 2021, the GBI and the Hartwell Police Department arrested Brittany Traneese Stowers, age 30, of Hartwell, for the murder of Jermaine Edward Maxwell, age 39, of Hartwell.

At approximately 7:00 P.M., GBI agents were requested to investigate an incident involving a man, later identified as Maxwell, who had been discovered with a single gunshot wound and unresponsive inside a residence in the City of Hartwell. Police and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, and Maxwell was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Initial information indicates that Maxwell had been discovered by Stowers and that the identity of the shooter was unknown. Agents, along with investigators of the Hartwell Police Department, quickly determined that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute and arrested Stowers for murder.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Hartwell Police Department at (706) 856-3226 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 552-2309.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.