//GA unemployment drops in December, job growth outpaces U.S.

Release:

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent in the month of December. Additionally, the state added 44,700 jobs in December, while job numbers across the United States trended downward.

“We continue to see encouraging signs of economic recovery here in the Peach State, maintaining an unemployment rate that is below the national average and outpacing the country in job growth,” said Governor Kemp. “Because we took early, decisive action, more Georgians are back on the payroll, and we continue to announce more jobs and investment coming to Georgia on a weekly basis.

“There are still challenges ahead – a vaccine to distribute and a virus to beat – but we will keep working diligently to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people. I am still asking all Georgians to wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distancing, and follow public health guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19. Working together, we can return to normal quickly and safely, and ensure Georgia’s best days lie ahead.”

Georgia’s economic development numbers continue to break records. Last week the Georgia Department of Economic Development announced that, during the first half of FY21, the state supported the creation of more than 16,000 jobs and nearly $6 billion in new investment in communities throughout the Peach State. Those numbers represent a 40% increase in new jobs created and a 47% increase in investment compared to the first six months of the previous fiscal year.