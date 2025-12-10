//LCS creates Christmas celebration for Life Skills program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools students and teachers partnered to create a Christmas celebration for the Life Skills program.

Release:

What began as a small act of kindness on Halloween has quickly grown into one of Lowndes High School’s most joyful new traditions. Last week, students and teachers from the Science and Social Studies Departments—affectionately known as E Wing and J Wing—partnered to create a magical Christmas celebration for students in the school’s Life Skills program.

Building on the success of their Halloween “trick-or-treat walk,” teachers wanted to design something even more memorable for the holiday season. The idea started simply: replace trick-or-treat buckets with stockings and let students fill them as they visited each classroom. But as plans took shape, the event blossomed into a full winter wonderland.

With help from our amazing Beta, Anchor, and Key Clubs, hallways were transformed into a holiday wonderland — lockers wrapped like gifts, doors decked out in festive décor, and music filling the wings. Stations offering cotton candy and hot chocolate added to the fun, and their hard work helped keep the Christmas magic alive all morning long! And the biggest surprise of all—a visit from Santa—made the experience unforgettable for students and staff alike.

“Our Holiday Extravaganza was a beautiful reminder of what One Lowndes truly means — a family of schools coming together to share joy, support one another, and celebrate every child,” says Aprile Steel, Social Studies Department Head.

In the spirit of One Lowndes, the celebration expanded beyond LHS. The team invited Westside Elementary’s Life Skills students to join in, piloting a tradition they hope to grow systemwide. Teachers say this is only the beginning, with conversations already underway about offering inclusive holiday celebrations throughout the year.

“Not only was this a magical experience for the elementary and high school students we were celebrating, but it was extremely impactful for our staff and their students who helped and volunteered for this event,” says Assistant Principal Jared Dickey. “To see a diverse group of students of different ages, along with our staff members, come together in a true One Lowndes experience was a life-changing event for all. This was an awesome experience that we hope will be a yearly tradition for many years to come.”

The experience not only created joyful memories but also reinforced the power of connection and collaboration across ages and schools.

“Our united community ensures that every student feels loved, included, and embraced with warmth and excitement,” Steel adds. “We can’t wait to see other LHS departments and clubs come together to host special holiday experiences as this tradition continues to grow!”