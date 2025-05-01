//VCS notifies parents transfer period is now open

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is notifying parents and guardians of students the HB 251 transfer period is now open for a limited time.

As the parent or guardian of a student currently enrolled in Valdosta City Schools, we are notifying you of your rights under House Bill 251 (HB 251). This bill provides that students who reside within the Valdosta City Schools’ district may apply to transfer to schools deemed by the district to have adequate, permanent classroom space for the 2025 – 2026 school year. The school district will not provide transportation for students who elect to transfer under HB 251. Transportation will be the responsibility of the parents/guardians.

The window for applications is from May 1, 2025 – May 30, 2025. The application window will close at 4:30 p.m. on May 30, 2025. There are no exceptions or extensions to the transfer window. Application forms are available below and at the district office, 1204 Williams Street. Application forms may be mailed or brought to the district office, but must be received by May 30, 2025. Forms are not to be sent to individual schools. If there are more applications than spaces available at a particular school, a lottery drawing will be held.

Approved students may remain at the transfer school until they complete the last grade at that school. Students must abide by the student code of conduct and attendance policies. Approval may be terminated at anytime for violation of these rules. Parents will be notified by June 16, 2025 via regular mail of the transfer request status.

Preliminary List of Schools Not Accepting HB 251 Transfers

Based on enrollment projections, the following schools are currently at or over capacity, therefore these schools will not be accepting HB 251 transfers:

Sallas Mahone Elementary School

W.G. Nunn Elementary School

Valdosta Middle School

Preliminary List of Schools Eligible to Accept HB 251 Transfers

The elementary and middle schools below were selected because they are anticipated to have classroom space for the 2025 – 2026 school year. The school system uses a classroom allocation model which considers projected enrollment and the instructional program needs of each student to make the decision. However, these schools could change as final space analysis is conducted during the summer pre-registration period and prior to public school choice approvals.

Click to download a HB 251 Application in English / Spanish. Call (229) 333-8500 for more information.