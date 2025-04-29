//Valdosta BOE recognizes VCS LETRS cohorts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education recently recognized Valdosta City Schools’ literacy leaders for completing the LETRS program.

Release:

Celebrating Dedication to Literacy!

At the April 22, 2025 Valdosta Board of Education meeting, we proudly recognized the first cohort of Valdosta City Schools educators who completed the rigorous 2-year LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) program.

LETRS equips educators with deep knowledge of the science of reading—empowering them to help every student become a confident, skilled reader.

Join us in congratulating these passionate professionals for their commitment to literacy and student success:

Stacy Evans

Jessica Mauser

Allison Crenshaw

Destini Rogers

April Doyle

Megan Burnham

Keri Bonner

(Not pictured: Charlene Rickman, Tracey Fiveash, Dr. Shelley Fandel)