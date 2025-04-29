//Valdosta BOE recognizes VCS LETRS cohorts
Local NewsApril 29, 2025

Valdosta BOE recognizes VCS LETRS cohorts

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education recently recognized Valdosta City Schools’ literacy leaders for completing the LETRS program.

Celebrating Dedication to Literacy!

At the April 22, 2025 Valdosta Board of Education meeting, we proudly recognized the first cohort of Valdosta City Schools educators who completed the rigorous 2-year LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) program.

LETRS equips educators with deep knowledge of the science of reading—empowering them to help every student become a confident, skilled reader.

Join us in congratulating these passionate professionals for their commitment to literacy and student success:

Stacy Evans
Jessica Mauser
Allison Crenshaw
Destini Rogers
April Doyle
Megan Burnham
Keri Bonner

(Not pictured: Charlene Rickman, Tracey Fiveash, Dr. Shelley Fandel)

