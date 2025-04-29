//Valdosta BOE recognizes VCS LETRS cohorts

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education recently recognized Valdosta City Schools’ literacy leaders for completing the LETRS program.
Release:
Celebrating Dedication to Literacy!
At the April 22, 2025 Valdosta Board of Education meeting, we proudly recognized the first cohort of Valdosta City Schools educators who completed the rigorous 2-year LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) program.
LETRS equips educators with deep knowledge of the science of reading—empowering them to help every student become a confident, skilled reader.
Join us in congratulating these passionate professionals for their commitment to literacy and student success:
Stacy Evans
Jessica Mauser
Allison Crenshaw
Destini Rogers
April Doyle
Megan Burnham
Keri Bonner
(Not pictured: Charlene Rickman, Tracey Fiveash, Dr. Shelley Fandel)