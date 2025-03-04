//Valdosta man arrested outside SGMC with cocaine

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A VPD K9 unit apprehends a 22-year-old man trying to retrieve a bookbag containing drugs outside of SGMC.

Release:

Arrested: Zochery Jesse Watts, African American male, 22 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On February 28, 2025, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Security Officers with South Georgia Medical Center called E911 to report a male, later identified as Zochery Jesse Watts, 22 years of age, trespassing on the hospital property. When a Valdosta Police Officer arrived, they observed Watts attempting to evade security personnel. As the police officer gave verbal commands for Watts to stop, he dropped a book bag and began to run.

The officer collected the bookbag which contained a quantity of cocaine, tools indicative of narcotics sales, and a jail booking sheet with Watts’ information which had his picture on it. Other officers arrived in the area, but Watts was not located.

Approximately 1 hour later, another Valdosta Police Officer saw Watts walking back to where he dropped the bookbag. As officers approached him, Watts ran from them again. A Valdosta Police Department K9 Unit was at the scene, and the K9 apprehended Watts.

Watts was treated and released from SGMC for injuries he received during the K9 apprehension. He was then transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Watts has been charged with:

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime-felony;

Possession of drug-related objects-misdemeanor;

2 counts of obstructions of a law enforcement officer-misdemeanor; and

Criminal trespass (unlawful purpose)-misdemeanor.

“This was great observant work by our officers. Even though Mr. Watts left his drugs and something that identified him when he first ran, it is hard to believe that he came back so quickly attempting to retrieve his narcotics. Then he ran again, even after he was told that the K9 would be deployed.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.