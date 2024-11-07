//VCS hurricane victims receive donation from DCS

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools received a donation of essential resources from Douglas County Schools for victims of Hurricane Helene.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools recently received essential resources from Douglas County Schools to support families affected by Hurricane Helene. Supplies include clothing, food, cleaning supplies, diapers, toiletries, and paper products.

The VCS Department of Social Services will hold a distribution event, “Carloads of Kindness,” on Thursday, November 7, and Friday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until supplies run out. Anyone in need is welcome to drive through the VCS Professional Learning Center at 2037 East Park Avenue (next to J.L. Newbern Middle School) to pick up needed items.

For questions, please contact Samantha Napier, VCS Social Services Coordinator, at (229) 671-6067.