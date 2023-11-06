//VCS introduces Aspiring Leader Academy program

Share with friends

Photo (l-r) Dr. Janice Richardson, Mr. Kendrick Moody, Ms. Latashia Gosier , Mrs. Alicia Clemons, Dr. Craig Lockhart, Mr. Stephen Crosby, Dr. Christie Earle and Mr. Jarred Hart

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools introduces the Aspiring Leader Academy program to assist with principal roles.

Release:

The Aspiring Leader Academy is an innovative program conceived by Dr. Lockhart, the superintendent of Valdosta City Schools. This program is crafted to cultivate a group of skilled and seasoned individuals aspiring to assume crucial leadership roles as assistant principals and principals within our school system. Dr. Lockhart envisions building a pool of highly capable professionals who will be well-prepared to seamlessly step into these leadership positions whenever vacancies arise.

In October, Dr. Lockhart convened with the selected members of the Aspiring Leader Academy Committee. During this meeting, he emphasized the pivotal role they play and charged them with the task of thoughtfully selecting the candidates for the inaugural class of leaders.

“This responsibility is not just a duty; it’s an opportunity to sculpt the future of leadership within our organization, and in turn, the future of the organization itself,” emphasized Lockhart.

He further stated, “Remember, you’re not only shaping the future; you’re actively contributing to a better tomorrow for Valdosta City Schools. Together, we can identify and nurture the leaders who will drive our organization to new heights. Thank you for your commitment and dedication to this essential endeavor,” Lockhart concluded.

Heading the Aspiring Leader Academy is Dr. Janice Richardson, who leads the program under Dr. Lockhart’s vision.