//VHS Soccer makes global impact with old uniforms

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Soccer is making an impact globally with a community service project to send old uniforms to Africa.

Release:

A few weeks ago, VCS Athletics issued a challenge to our head coaches to embark on a community service project. Wildcat Soccer took this challenge to the next level by teaming up with Moody Air Force Base to send two sets of old uniforms all the way to Djibouti, Africa.

These uniforms have found a new home at an orphanage, where countless kids are passionate about playing soccer, yet they lacked the necessary gear. Not anymore! Now, they have enough to fill out two full teams, and they proudly play as Wildcats.

We are thrilled to see our culture, legacy, and tradition reach all the way to Africa.

Soccer is the world’s most played sport, with over 300 million athletes worldwide, touching lives in every country except four. We’re ecstatic to contribute to this beautiful global community.

Here’s an amazing photo of the orphanage and the kids in their new uniforms.

Let’s continue to spread love, unity, and the joy of the game! #The3VWay