//VCS announces new VECA principal

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the appointment of the new principal of Valdosta Early College Academy.

Valdosta City Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. C. Alex Alvarez as the new principal of Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA). Dr. Alvarez will assume the role on November 1. He currently serves as a curriculum director in the Teaching and Learning Department at the VCS Central Office, where he has provided leadership in various academic content areas, advanced content initiatives, 6-12 AVID, gifted programming, S.T.E.M., grants, research, and school improvement. Additionally, he recently served as the interim principal at Valdosta High School.

Dr. Alvarez began his career at VHS in 2002 as a science teacher. During his time there, he also took on roles as a club sponsor, coached both junior varsity and varsity soccer, and was recognized as the VHS Teacher of the Year in 2006. He then relocated to the Atlanta area, where he worked in the Academy of Research and Medical Science magnet school in Cobb County and the Rockdale County Magnet School for Science and Technology. His dedication and hard work led to a promotion as the Academic Rigor Coordinator in Rockdale County. While in the metro Atlanta area, Dr. Alvarez collaborated with Georgia Tech CEISMC to facilitate summer S.T.E.M. internships for teachers and students from various secondary and specialty schools across Georgia. He returned to VCS in 2013, taking on the role of a district K-12 program coordinator.

Dr. Alvarez stated, “I am excited and humbled for the opportunity to serve our Valdosta Early College Academy staff, students, and stakeholders as their principal. I look forward to working closely with our administrative team and staff members as we support our superintendent’s Three V: Vision, Values, Victory Initiative throughout all VECA departments and program partnerships.”

We eagerly welcome this new chapter, which promises innovative and equitable opportunities for all staff and students at our early college academy. Go Cats!