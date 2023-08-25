//VCS joins Rollins Center to improve literacy

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools joins Rollins Center for Language and Literacy to improve literacy outcomes.

Valdosta City Schools recently participated in the Rollins Center for Language and Literacy Science of Reading Navigation and Implementation Cohort with a goal of improving literacy outcomes.

Valdosta City Schools Attendees.

The Rollins Center provides in-person coaching, virtual coaching, facilitation, professional learning through Cox Campus, and coaching cycle support. Valdosta City Schools will align current reading resources to Rollins professional learning and knowledge building to support our reading instructional framework and ultimately improve literacy outcomes.

Ten Georgia school districts were accepted into the cohort through the Rollins Center, in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Education. With the Georgia Early Literacy Act in mind, this opportunity will build knowledge among leaders and teachers to ensure effective implementation of structured literacy practices in order to increase student reading proficiency.