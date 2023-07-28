//VCS announces VHS administrative changes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces administrative changes at Valdosta High School with the appointed interim principal.

Release:

Effective July 25, 2023, Dr. Janice Richardson has been named the Director of Special Projects for Valdosta City Schools.

In light of Dr. Richardson’s appointment, Dr. Alex Alvarez, Director of K-12 Science, STEM, Gifted, and AVID, will be serving as the interim principal of Valdosta High School. Dr. Alvarez has over 17 years of experience with Valdosta City Schools and nearly 22 years in the field of education.

In the interim, Valdosta City Schools will immediately begin the search for a permanent principal for Valdosta High School. The district is seeking an exceptional candidate who shares our core values and holds a clear vision for taking the school to even greater heights of excellence.

“We believe there are two types of people in education: teachers and those who support teachers,” stated Dr. Craig Lockhart, Valdosta City Schools’ Superintendent. “The chosen candidate must embrace this philosophy and possess the leadership qualities to drive Valdosta High School toward a future of unparalleled success.”

The vacancy will be listed on TeachGeorgia.gov, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the Valdosta City Schools’ website at www.gocats.org.