VALDOSTA – VHS will host the Valdosta Wildcats Baseball Camp with instructors from Wildcat Baseball Coaching along with players at professional levels.

Release:

Valdosta High School will host the 2023 Valdosta Wildcats Baseball Camp for grades 1st-8th from Tuesday, May 30, 2023 to Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Valdosta High School Baseball Facility located at 3101 Barack Obama Blvd. in Valdosta, Georgia.