//Valdosta City Schools say social media threat was ‘non-credible’

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools release a statement regarding social media posts with potential threats of school violence.



Release:

We sent the following message to all VCS families and staff members this morning following a social media post threatening violence in schools.

May 5, 2023

Dear Valdosta City Schools Family,

We completely understand when students, families and community members view information on social media or hear information in the community about potential threats of school violence, it is very reasonable to feel scared and upset. We are committed to ensuring safety at our schools for our students and staff and we value our relationship with the Valdosta Police Department for making sure our schools remain safe.

We are sending you this message because several schools across our county were informed of a message posted on social media last night or early this morning. After following safety protocols, we quickly determined that this post was the identical message shared in several counties in Georgia, Florida and multiple states across the US, and has been determined as non-credible.

I want to express my appreciation for the number of students and parents who reported this social media post immediately so that our school could activate our safety plan and begin working on an investigation into the matter.

School safety is everyone’s priority. Please be sure to reach out any time you or your student sees or hears information that is threatening in nature to our schools or school system by contacting your school’s office, our district office or law enforcement immediately. Remember, “see something, say something” is our mantra. We can all work together to keep our schools safe.

Thank you for your attention to this message and your support of our school, staff and students.

Dr. Alvin Hudson

Interim Superintendent

Valdosta City Schools

Click here to download the message: https://bit.ly/3NDGZCT