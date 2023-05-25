//CCSD offers Summer Meal Program for children

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School Nutrition Department will offer children in Colquitt County a free Summer Meal Program.

Release:

The Colquitt County School Nutrition Department will offer a Summer Meal Program to all children in Colquitt County 18 years of age or younger. There are two options this summer to participate in the summer meal program. Option one is to pick up a weekly meal kit, and the second is to dine in at one of two locations during the week.

Meal kit pick-ups will be offered at locations around the county on June 7, 14, 21, and 28th. The meal kits will include five breakfast and lunch meals. Students must be present to pick up the meal kits. The meals will be available for pick up at the locations and times below:

9:20-9:40 – Norman Park Elementary (Gym Lot)

10:00-10:20 – Doerun Elementary (Lot Left of Cafeteria)

10:40-11:00 – Funston Elementary (Gym Lot)

11:10-11:30 – C. A. Gray Jr. High (Cafeteria Lot off MLK Dr.)

11:40-12:00 – Williams Middle (Stadium Dr. Lot)

12:10-12:30 – Main Street Park (1220 S Main St.)

12:40-1:00 – Sunset Elementary (Back Lot)

1:15-1:35 – Cox Elementary (Back Lot)

2:00-2:20 – Berlin First Baptist Church Lot (312 Langford St.)

Daily meal dine-in options will be available at Okapilco Elementary School and Colquitt County High School. The dine-in option will run June 5 through 29th, Monday through Thursday. Meals will be offered at no charge to children 18 and younger. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch. Children must be present for an adult to purchase a meal. Meals will be served as listed below at each location:

Okapilco – Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 | Lunch: 11:30-12:30

CCHS – Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 | Lunch 11:30-12:30

In addition to the summer meal program, families are encouraged to download the FoodFinder App, which helps families find food distribution sites. The app is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or can be accessed by visiting foodfinder.us. For additional information on School Nutrition, visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us