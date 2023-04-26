//VSU will hold 235th commencement ceremonies

Share with friends

Photo: More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students will be recognized during Valdosta State University’s 235thcommencement ceremonies on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will recognize more than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.

Graduate School Commencement Ceremony

The Graduate School Commencement Ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in The Complex. The doors will open to guests at 3 p.m.

During the Graduate School Commencement Ceremony, every graduate in attendance will have their name called as they walk across the platform area in front of their fellow graduates, faculty, family, and friends. All graduates will be able to bring as many family and friends as they desire. Accessible parking and seating will be available. Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

Special Ceremony Moment: VSU will confer degrees on its inaugural class of Doctor of Nursing Practice graduates. The College of Nursing and Health Sciences began offering this advanced-level program in August 2021, and 17 students successfully completed the practice-focused doctorate this spring. VSU’s Doctor of Nursing Practice is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. It prepares nurse leaders at the highest level of nursing practice to improve patient outcomes and translate research into practice.

Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony

The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the Front Lawn. Guests can start arriving at 5 p.m.

During the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony, President’s Award for Academic Excellence recipients, honor graduates, and commissioned Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 cadets will be recognized, and every graduate in attendance will have his or her name called as they walk across the platform area in front of their fellow graduates, faculty, family, and friends. The celebration will end with a full fireworks display. Transportation will be provided from the university parking lots. All graduates will be able to bring as many family and friends as they desire. Accessible parking and seating will be available. Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

Special Ceremony Moment: VSU will confer a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership on Kenny Moore II, NFL Pro Bowler and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee who played for the Blazers from 2013-2016. He completed his degree online while playing cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts and continuing to prioritize his commitment to help those in need.

Special Ceremony Moment: VSU will present an honorary Doctor of Arts and Letters to Jerry J. Jennett in recognition of his unwavering support of Blazer Nation, which continues to change the lives of students every day. He can usually be found attending campus events and performing with VSU’s Musical Union and Concert Choir. Gifts from Jerry Jennett and his wife, Kay, have created countless opportunities that were once unthinkable for VSU student-athletes as well as Honors College, College of the Arts, and Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration students.

Please visit www.valdosta.edu/commencement for a complete who, what, where, when guide to VSU’s 235thcommencement ceremonies, including directions on where to park.