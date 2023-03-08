//Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition Winners announced

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City School District Competition Winners of the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition were announced.
Release:
We are pleased to announce the Valdosta City School District Competition Winners of the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition. District winners will advance to the Regional Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.
Kindergarten – Aakarsh Patel – Sallas Mahone Elementary School
1st Grade – Tahj Jenrette – J L Lomax Elementary School
2nd Grade – Caleb Stone- S.L. Mason Elementary School
3rd Grade – Serenity Clifton – S. L. Mason Elementary
4th Grade – Lavontae Davis – Sallas Mahone Elementary
5th Grade – Austin McCoggle – Pinevale Elementary School
6th Grade – Jaitha Davis – Valdosta Early College Academy
7th Grade – Brianna Smith – Valdosta Early College Academy
8th Grade – Hayvyn Forrest – Valdosta Early College Academy
9th Grade – Ciara Deal – Valdosta Early College Academy
10th Grade – Madelyn James – Valdosta High School
11th Grade – Armere Dukes – Valdosta High School
12th Grade – Khalandrea Council – Valdosta Early College Academy