//Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition Winners announced

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City School District Competition Winners of the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition were announced.

We are pleased to announce the Valdosta City School District Competition Winners of the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition. District winners will advance to the Regional Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.

Kindergarten – Aakarsh Patel – Sallas Mahone Elementary School

1st Grade – Tahj Jenrette – J L Lomax Elementary School

2nd Grade – Caleb Stone- S.L. Mason Elementary School

3rd Grade – Serenity Clifton – S. L. Mason Elementary

4th Grade – Lavontae Davis – Sallas Mahone Elementary

5th Grade – Austin McCoggle – Pinevale Elementary School

6th Grade – Jaitha Davis – Valdosta Early College Academy

7th Grade – Brianna Smith – Valdosta Early College Academy

8th Grade – Hayvyn Forrest – Valdosta Early College Academy

9th Grade – Ciara Deal – Valdosta Early College Academy

10th Grade – Madelyn James – Valdosta High School

11th Grade – Armere Dukes – Valdosta High School

12th Grade – Khalandrea Council – Valdosta Early College Academy