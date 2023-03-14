//VECA now accepting 2023-24 recruitment applications

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Early College Academy is now accepting 2023-24 recuritment applications for VCS and surrounding school district students.

Release:

Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA) is a program within the Valdosta City School System and is in partnership with Valdosta State University. Early College schools are designed to blend middle and high school with college. Early College students earn both a high school diploma and over a year (30 credit hours) of semester hours of college credit by the end of 12th grade.

VECA has a strong academic focus with the expectation that all students will attend college. Our student-centered learning community provides engaging and rigorous coursework. Our students are given the care and support needed to meet high expectations, succeed in school, and be prepared for college coursework.

Valdosta Early College Academy is a program that has been in existence for fifteen years, enrolling our first class of sixth grade students in 2008-2009. We now serve students in sixth thru twelfth grade. Students begin dual enrollment courses at Valdosta State University in the 11th grade.

Any student who is currently in 5th, 6th, or 7th grade and is enrolled in Valdosta City Schools or a surrounding school district may apply for admission to VECA. Admission to VECA is based on several criteria: standardized test results, grades, attendance, behavior, recommendations from current teachers, and members of the community. We accept a diverse group of students into our program and encourage anyone who is interested in the program to apply for admission. If you are interested in learning more about our innovative learning environment, please make plans to attend one of our informational sessions.

Want to learn more about VECA?

Please attend one of the Information Sessions!

VECA Informational Open House

Session 1: Thursday, March 16 – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Session 2: Thursday, March 23 – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Student Online Application

Click below to submit the Student Application (Rising 6th, 7th, and 8th grade Student). Student Online Application (Rising 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade Student)

Downloadable form here – 2023-2024 VECA Student Application WS

Community Remember Recommendation Form

Click the button below to submit the Community Recommendation Form. Community Member Recommendation Form

Downloadable Community Member Recommendation Form here – 2023-2024 Community Member Recommendation Form WS

The deadline for Student Applications and Community Member Recommendation Forms is Friday, March 31, 2023.

Visit the VECA Recruitment Website