//New EV charging stations available in Lowndes County

LOWNDES CO. – New electric vehicle charging stations are now available in Lowndes County through a partnership with Georgia Power.

In partnership with Georgia Power, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners recently cut the ribbon on the electric vehicle charging stations located in the Lowndes County Judicial & Administrative Complex that are now available to the public.

The new electric vehicle charging stations were made possible through Georgia Power’s Community Charging program. As such, they were installed at no direct cost to Lowndes County.

“Lowndes County is extremely proud of this partnership with Georgia Power and the ability to expand access to charging stations and allow electric car owners the opportunity to travel off of I-75 and into beautiful Downtown Valdosta which is the heart of Lowndes County,” said Paige Dukes, County Manager, Lowndes County. “One of the things that we pride ourselves on here in Lowndes County is meeting the diverse needs of a growing population and will continue to look at more opportunities for additional stations in the future.”

Georgia leads the nation in supporting the growth of Electric Vehicle technologies and infrastructure. “Georgia Power is committed to supporting the future of this industry by creating access to charging infrastructure both at home and in public spaces, like this new site at the Lowndes County Judicial & Administrative Complex,” said Joe Brownlee, Georgia Power Region Director, Valdosta. “The company is working to prepare our communities today because more Georgians continue to switch to EV’s because of benefits such as fuel & maintenance savings and reduced emissions.”

The two stations with multiple charging options are located in the public parking lot at the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex, located at 327 North Ashley Street. The charging stations can accommodate three vehicles charging at one time and provide up to 100 miles of charge in about 12 minutes. Each charging site has DC Fast Charger access and may also have a Level 2 charger. Both CHADeMO and CCS Combo connectors are available. Cost for the DC Fast is $0.25/minute and level 2 is $1/hour for the first 3 hours and $0.10/minute thereafter. Customers can pay by downloading the ChargePoint app or calling 1-877-850-4562 to get started.

To learn more about how Georgia Power is supporting the growth of Electric Vehicle technologies and infrastructure, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EV.