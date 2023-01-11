//North Patterson Street lane closure

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street.

Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.

There will be arrow boards and cones directing traffic through the center turn lane. Please pay close attention to your surroundings and proceed with caution while driving in the area.

Don’t hesitate to contact the Engineering Department by calling 229-259-3530 with questions.