//Ian hurricane update from Lowndes Emergency Management

LOWNDES CO. – The latest update shows Hurricane Ian continuing to shift east with Lowndes County’s risk dramatically reduced.

Lowndes County, Georgia: The latest update from the National Weather Service Tallahassee continues to show Hurricane Ian has continued to shift east over the last 24 hours. Lowndes County’s risk has dramatically reduced and there is no longer a risk of Tropical Storm conditions expected for Lowndes County. Forecasters do not anticipate tropical storm force winds; however, we most likely will experience 20-25 mph sustained winds with occasional gusts of 30-35 mph from now through Friday night.

Further, widespread flooding is not expected but there is a slight risk for localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts possible if several rain bands train over a single area.

With current conditions and the possibility of wind gusts, the relatively low humidity creates an increased fire danger so outdoor burning is highly discouraged as fires can easily get away and grow rapidly. Residents who may have been trying to clear debris and limbs ahead of the storm should be mindful that they should not plan to light any burn piles today or over the next couple of days.

In summary:

Lowndes County is no longer expected to receive Tropical Storm force winds as a result of the further shift East of the forecast track.

Wind threat is low- 20-25 mph sustained winds with occasional gusts of 30-35 mph through Friday night.

Increased fire danger- outdoor burning over the next few days is highly discouraged.

Hurricane season is active through November 30 and residents are encouraged to stay prepared and follow local emergency management and weather report continually through the season.

For more information please contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Meghan Barwick, 229-671-2400, or meghan.barwick@lowndescounty.com.