//Corky Kell Classic kicks off high school football

VALDOSTA – The 2022 Corkey Kell Classic kicks off the high school football season with a four-day, 11 games event.

Release:

Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Corky Kell Classic for the fifth consecutive year. The four-day event is set to kick off the 2022 high school football season with 11 games at four separate locations.

In addition to the football games, Sports Turf will host the coaches’ and players’ luncheon with a green carpet along with the opportunity for interviews, videos and photos. The luncheons will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Marriott Northwest at Galleria and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Rome Civic Center.

“We are excited to be a part of Corky Kell Classic for the fifth year in a row,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “This event allows us to engage and interact with current and past clients while supporting the top coaches and athletes in the Southeast.”

The 31st Annual Corky Kell Classic games will be played at the following venues:

Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Johns Creek

5:30 p.m. – Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff

8:30 p.m. – Johns Creek vs. Parkview

Thursday, Aug. 18 at West Forsyth

5:30 p.m. – North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m. – West Forsyth vs. Archer

Friday, Aug. 19 at Rome

2:30 p.m. – Mt. Pisgah vs. Fellowship Christian

5:30 p.m. – Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m. – Rome vs. Creekside

Saturday, Aug. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

10 a.m. – McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m. – Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m. – Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m. – Marietta vs. Grayson

“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s continued support of the Corky Kell Classic and our state’s high school athletes,” Corky Kell Classic Co-owner and Score Atlanta President IJ Rosenburg said. “Sports Turf Company takes great pride in building athletic facilities that showcase our state’s top athletes while helping to extend their career through safer field technology.”

Specializing in all different types of sports surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.

For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

2022 CORKY KELL LUNCHEON PLAYERS

Kell: Davion Hampton QB

Cherokee Bluff: Jacob Benjamin DE, T

Johns Creek: Sam Oppenheimer MLB

Parkview: Colin Houck, QB

North Atlanta: Lorenza Lennon QB

North Forsyth: Collin Miller LB

West Forsyth: Keegan Stover QB

Archer: Sammuel Rwibuka, DE

Fellowship Christian: Caleb McMickle QB

Mt. Pisgah: Jack Cendoya QB

Cass: Sacovie White WR

Kennesaw Mountain: Cayden Lee WR

Rome: Reece Fountain QB

Creekside: Daiquan White CB

McEachern: Seven Cloud DL

North Gwinnett: Kaleb McDonald DL

Brookwood: Dylan Lonergan QB

Norcross: Lawson Luckie TE

Walton: Jeremy Hecklinski QB

Mill Creek: Caleb Downs S

Marietta: Jace Arnold CB

Grayson: Michael Daugherty S