//Wiregrass Online Program wins content challenge

Share with friends

Photo: Pictured l-r: Deanna Edwards, Director for Distance Education; DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass President; Sabrina Cox, Dean for Distance Education and Academic Success; Kieandra Williams, Distance Education Specialist; and Jennifer Bevis, Distance Education Specialist.

VALDOSTA – The Online and Distance Education team at Wiregrass was recognized in the Global Fix your Content Challenge.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Online and Distance Education team was named the North America Regional Winner in the third Annual Global Fix your Content Challenge. The challenge is sponsored by Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle. The challenge to education institutions across the globe is part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which was May 19. Over 180 unique institutions in 13 countries.

“Digital accessibility for remote and hybrid learning is more important than ever, and we hope that institutions worldwide will continue to prioritize efforts to ensure learning experiences are more inclusive, equitable, and accessible for all students,” said Dan Loury, Senior Product Management Director for Blackboard Ally at Anthology. “It is truly awe-inspiring to witness the global higher education community rise to this challenge in support of learner success.” The purpose of the challenge is to identify course files in need of accessibility fixes.

“I’m very proud of the Online instructors and Distance Education team,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “Keeping our content error-free and accessible for all, helps students succeed.” The Online and Distance Education team members are Sabrina Cox, Dean for Distance Education and Academic Success; Deanna Edwards, Director for Distance Education; Jennifer Bevis, Distance Education Specialist; and Kieandra Williams, Distance Education Specialist. Wiregrass is accepting new students for Fall Semester. Fall classes start on August 16. Apply in person when the college reopens on July 11 in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.