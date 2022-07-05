//Dabbit Quintet performing in Art Park concert

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host a free concert in the Art Park featuring the Dabbit Quintet, including an on-site food vendor.

The Turner Center for the Arts will host the Dabbit Quintet for a Music in the Art Park concert on Friday, July 8, from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson St. The concert is sponsored by Brandon, Rackley & Dukes and is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets, lawn chairs, kids and pets to this family-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. On-site vendor is Clayton’s Shrimp Shack Food Truck.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, features local musicians, and are always free to the public thanks to local business sponsorships.

On Friday, July 22 – same time and place – Naturally Southern, sponsored by Greater Valdosta United Way, will perform for the community. Naturally Southern was rescheduled due to the rained-out May event.

For more information about the series or to sponsor one of the future concert events, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.