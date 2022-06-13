//Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will include stops in Valdosta, Tifton, and Thomasville.

Release:

Atlanta Braves Announce Additional Stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist

ATLANTA (June 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Confirmed tour stops include:

Date Location Start Time June 17June 18 Truist Bank – Dallas, GABluesberry & Beer Festival – Norcross, GA Noon5:00 p.m. June 22 Florence Lauderdale Coliseum – Florence, AL 4:00 p.m. July 1 South Cobb T-Mobile – Austell, GA TBA July 5 Riverdale Road T-Mobile – Riverdale, GA TBA July 8 Food Truck Friday at Town Center Park – Suwanee, GA 5:30 p.m. July 9 Winward Parkway T-Mobile – Alpharetta, GA TBA July 10 Barrett Parkway T-Mobile – Marietta, GA TBA July 13 Casino Theater at Neptune Park – St. Simons Island, GA 11:00 a.m. July 14 Mary Ross Waterfront Park – Brunswick, GA 5:00 p.m. July 16 Georgia Beer Company – Valdosta, GA 11:00 a.m. July 21 Tift County Recreation Department – Tifton, GA 4:00 p.m. July 23 The Ritz Amphitheater – Thomasville, GA 11:30 p.m. July 26* Choccolocco Park – Oxford, AL TBA July 27 Anderson University Softball Complex – Anderson, SC 4:00 p.m. July 31 Hilton Head Island Recreation Center – Hilton Head, SC 1:00 p.m. August 10 I-285 & Lavista T-Mobile – Tucker, GA TBA

* Venue ticket required for entry

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date. Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.