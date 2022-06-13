//Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville
LivingJune 13, 2022

Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will include stops in Valdosta, Tifton, and Thomasville.

Release:

Atlanta Braves Announce Additional Stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist 

ATLANTA (June 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Confirmed tour stops include:  

Date Location Start Time 
June 17June 18Truist Bank – Dallas, GABluesberry & Beer Festival – Norcross, GANoon5:00 p.m.
June 22Florence Lauderdale Coliseum – Florence, AL4:00 p.m.
July 1South Cobb T-Mobile – Austell, GATBA
July 5Riverdale Road T-Mobile – Riverdale, GATBA
July 8Food Truck Friday at Town Center Park – Suwanee, GA5:30 p.m.
July 9Winward Parkway T-Mobile – Alpharetta, GATBA
July 10Barrett Parkway T-Mobile – Marietta, GATBA
July 13Casino Theater at Neptune Park – St. Simons Island, GA11:00 a.m.
July 14Mary Ross Waterfront Park – Brunswick, GA5:00 p.m.
July 16Georgia Beer Company – Valdosta, GA11:00 a.m.
July 21Tift County Recreation Department – Tifton, GA4:00 p.m.
July 23The Ritz Amphitheater – Thomasville, GA11:30 p.m.
July 26*Choccolocco Park – Oxford, ALTBA
July 27Anderson University Softball Complex – Anderson, SC4:00 p.m.
July 31Hilton Head Island Recreation Center – Hilton Head, SC1:00 p.m.
August 10I-285 & Lavista T-Mobile – Tucker, GATBA

* Venue ticket required for entry 

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date. Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you. 

