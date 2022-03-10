//VSU Employee of the Semester Award recipient named

Share with friends

Valdosta State University announces Heidi Cox as the recipient of the Fall 2021 Employee of the Semester Award.

According to Valdosta State University’s Facebook page, the Fall 2021 Employee of the Semester Award recipient is Heidi Cox. Cox currently serves as internal audit director for VSU. A link for more on this story is provided below.

