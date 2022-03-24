//VCS writing competition winners recognized by VBOE

Share with friends

The Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition winners were recognized by the VBOE for achievements in the arts and academics.

During the March VBOE work session we proudly recognized the VCS district level Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition winners.The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics. This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.

Congratulations to the following winners:

K – Madesyn Patricia Scurry – S. L. Mason Elementary School

1 – Zipporah Moore – J. L. Lomax Elementary School

2 – Josiah Spencer – Pinevale Elementary School

3 – Jayla Strawder – Pinevale Elementary School

4 – Addyson Dorsey – S.L. Mason Elementary School

5 – Grant Anderson – S.L. Mason Elementary School

6 – Fletcher Hall – Valdosta Early College Academy

7 – Rosselyn Peralta Rayon – Valdosta Early College Academy

9 – Ada Brown – Valdosta High School

10 – Bryant Miley – Valdosta High School

11 – Timari Albritton – Valdosta High School

12 – Oluwatoni Salami – Valdosta High School