//City of Valdosta announces new Marshall

Photo: L to R Back Row: City Marshal Zone 3, Winston Williams; City Marshal Zone 1, Joshua Hunt; Residential Construction Coordinator, Richard Joyner; City Marshal Zone 4, Tom Meyer; City Marshall Zone 2, Brandon Corbitt.

Front Row L to R: City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Manager, Anetra Riley; Valdosta City Marshall, Carlton Richard and Deputy City Manager of Administration, Catherine Ammons.

VALDOSTA – The newest City of Valdosta Marshall Carlton Richard has been sworn in to improve the communities standard of living.

Release:

On Thursday, March 24th Carlton Richard was sworn in as the newest City of Valdosta Marshall. Richard has 12 years of service at a correctional facility. Richard is originally from Albany, Georgia, and has worked in corrections for 12 years. He has served in Georgia and Florida. He is the newest member of the Community Protection Division with the City of Valdosta and now will serve as the city Marshal. His goal is to serve the community positively and focus on educating citizens about various issues and codes. “My biggest achievement thus far, is being a positive influence on my family and community; I look forward to a long career as a City Marshall with the city of Valdosta,” says Richard.

The Community Protection Division is responsible for ensuring compliance with city codes and ordinances relating to the use of property, zoning, sanitation, and housing. Other duties include conducting searches of deed records to locate property owners as necessary, testifying in municipal court proceedings, and verifying that businesses within the city limits have proper occupational tax certificates.

The Community Protection Division strives to improve our community’s standard of living by proactively ensuring compliance with the latest edition (as adopted, amended, and revised by the Department of Community Affairs) of the International Property Maintenance Code and by eliminating structures that are hazardous, unsafe or unsanitary through rehabilitation or demolition.