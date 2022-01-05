//Lowndes schools address students returning, COVID-19

Share with friends











Release:

Good Evening Viking Family,

This is Lauren Pope, Director of Public Relations for Lowndes County Schools. This is a reminder that students will return to school on Thursday, January 6th.

We are looking forward to seeing our students and resuming our normal schedule. we do ask that you please not send your child to school if they:

Have symptoms of COVID 19

Are awaiting COVID 19 test results,

Have possible exposure to COVID 19, or

Have a recent positive COVID 19 test.

This information is to be reported immediately using the COVID Student Reporting form for your child’s school at which point the school nurse will contact you to let you know when your child can come to school. Forms are on the website under Departments/For Families/COVID Reporting.

See you on the 6th!