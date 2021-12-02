//New Glimmering Light Trail illuminates Wild Adventures with over one million lights

Share with friends











Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, will kick off Christmas celebrations this Saturday with over one million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree, festive food, Santa visits, and new light displays, including the Glimmering Light Trail.

“Wild Adventures Christmas is an annual tradition for families across our region, and each year we work hard to ensure that everyone who visits has an unforgettable and illuminating experience,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Our new Glimmering Light Trail will provide one of many magical moments this year.”











Caption: Wild Adventures Glimmering Light Trail will open this Saturday.

The Glimmering Light Trail winds through a real Georgia swamp on the park’s Alapaha Trail. The boardwalk is illuminated by light displays, light tunnels, and animated installations, creating an awe-inspiring experience in a natural setting.

When the sun goes down, the Glimmering Light Trail comes alive, along with millions of other Christmas lights throughout the park, including a five-story animated tree, the largest Christmas Tree in South Georgia.

“We also have new entertainment for families to enjoy this holiday season,” said Floyd. “In addition to our popular Living Nativity, guests can learn to be one of Santa’s elves at Holly Frostington’s Elf Training Academy, jam out with The Drummer Boys percussion group, and participate in the nightly Christmas Tree Lighting Parade and Dance Party.”

Guests can also take a train ride on the Holiday Express to learn about Christmas traditions from around the world and pick up a Wild Adventures Christmas Tasting Card to enjoy some delicious and unique holiday treats.

“Throughout the park, you’ll find fun Holiday foods like a Colossal Holiday Shake, Apple Cinnamon Funnel Cake Fries, Hot Chocolate, S’mores, and even Cherry Chipotle Pulled Pork Sliders,” said Floyd. “We’ve put together a special menu of limited-time items for you to enjoy while you celebrate Christmas with your family and friends.”









Caption: Wild Adventures special limited-time holiday menu with Colossal Holiday Shake, Cherry Chipotle Pulled Pork Sliders, Apple Cinnamon Funnel Cake Fries and more.

Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission or a Season Pass. 2022 Season Passes are on sale now, and all children born between 2017 and 2019 are eligible for free admission with a Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, which is available now at WildAdventures.com/PreK.

For more information about Wild Adventures Christmas, 2022 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Christmas begins Saturday, Dec. 4 and continues select days through Jan. 2.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.