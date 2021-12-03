//GDOT contracts to provide updates in Lowndes, Dougherty

Share with friends











Release:

TIFTON – The two largest construction contracts Georgia Department of Transportation awarded in November will reconstruct an Interstate 75 interchange in Lowndes County and a section of State Route (SR) 133 in Dougherty County.

Three additional road and bridge projects in Baker, Coffee and Decatur counties bring Southwest Georgia’s total awards to $91.7 million.

Upgrading old I-75 interchanges for improved capacity, enhanced safety and potential future interstate expansion continues with the reconstruction of the Exit 11/SR 31 interchange that was built in 1961. The existing twin bridges will be replaced with one bridge and the ramps will end in roundabouts. This is a Transportation Investment Act (TIA) project. Construction is expected to be complete in 2024.

Reconstruction of another section of SR 133 runs from north of County Line Road to north of Holly Drive in Dougherty County and includes construction of two bridges over Spring Flat Branch. It is expected to be complete in 2024. Widening about 66 miles of the corridor from Brooks to Dougherty county began in sections in 2014. The south end of the route is complete. With the November award three northern sections are under contract and/or construction, with two remaining to be advertised for bid in the future.

Other local construction contracts will resurface SR 200 in Baker County from the Early County line to SR 91 and replace two old bridges that are not on the state highway system. The New Forest Road bridge over Otter Creek in Coffee County was built in 1962. The Attapulgus-Climax Road bridge over Callahan Branch in Decatur County was built in 1950. These three projects are expected to be complete in 2022.

Construction start dates have not been set for any of these contracts. For information on all contracts awarded Nov. 5, go to Award Announcement list.