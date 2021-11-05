//VHS students awarded academic honors by college board

Share with friends











Pictured from (l-r) Riley Diaz, Rhalyn Burton, Thirza Dailey

Release:

Valdosta High School juniors, Rhalyn Burton, Thirza Dailey and Riley Diaz were awarded academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that help students meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs use these honors to identify students from underrepresented groups through College Board’s Student Search Service. Qualified students include those who identify as African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town. Additionally, students must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and score in the top 10% by state on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earn a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams during their sophomore or junior years of high school.

Rhalyn Burton and Thirza Dailey were recognized as National African American Recognition Program Scholars. Riley Diaz was selected as the National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar.

“I am so proud of our students for achieving this prestigious recognition,” stated Dr. Janice Richardson, Valdosta High School principal. “This award is an acknowledgement of our scholars’ stellar work ethic and commitment to excellence.”