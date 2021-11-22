//LHS’s Krista Pearson named Georgia Assistant Principal of the Year

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals named Lowndes High School’s Krista Pearson as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year at their annual conference in Savannah, Georgia on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The GASSP Assistant Principal of the Year Award recognizes outstanding middle and high school level assistant principals who have succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities for students. After a preliminary round of judging, Pearson was selected as one of 4 finalists before being named the overall winner.

Regardless of the circumstance, my natural inclination is to help others. Having an intuitive, empathetic nature easily lends itself to the field of education where I quickly found my passion. From preparing students to become productive, caring members of the community, to supporting my colleagues in efforts to promote growth, unity, and achievement, I have found the most rewarding career imaginable.

Krista Pearson serves as the Associate Principal at Lowndes High School. Her primary duties include creating the master schedule, organizing graduation and Honors Night, overseeing the guidance department, supervising the mathematics department, working with students and parents, and facilitating school improvement initiatives.

“Mrs. Pearson has been a dedicated educator at Lowndes High School for 28 years, and it is an honor to work with her every day,” says Lowndes High School Principal, LeAnne McCall. “Her heart for understanding the unique needs of colleagues as well as students is evident in all that she does. Mrs. Pearson truly exemplifies the definition of servant leadership and is most deserving of being named Georgia’s Assistant Principal of the Year!”

This is not the first time that Pearson has been recognized system-wide or even state-wide. As a member of the faculty of Lowndes High School for 28 years, she has twice been named Lowndes High Teacher of the Year, Lowndes County Schools District Teacher of the Year, a Finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year, and inducted into the Educator Hall of Fame at her alma mater, Valdosta State University.

“Mrs. Pearson is an integral part to the academic success of Lowndes High School,” Superintendent Wes Taylor expresses. “Her passion to make a difference in the lives of children coupled with her high standards she sets for students makes Lowndes High School a better place.”

Pearson will represent not only Lowndes County Schools, but the state of Georgia as the National Association of Secondary School Principals begins their selection process for the National Assistant Principal of the Year. We wish her the best of luck at the national level!