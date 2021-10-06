//VCS Virtual Learning option to conclude on October 12

Share with friends











Release:

The temporary virtual learning option for all K-12 students in Valdosta City Schools will conclude on Tuesday, October 12 at the end of the first grading period. All virtual learners, K – 12th grades, will be expected to return to their respective schools for traditional, face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, October 13.Valdosta City Schools feels that their declining COVID-19 numbers allows for the return of 100% face-to-face learning. The Valdosta Board of Education, Valdosta City Schools and the Georgia Department of Public Health all recognize the importance of in-person learning, so the mask mandate will remain in effect for everyone on the campuses and buses of Valdosta City Schools. Parents/guardians with any questions or concerns are asked to reach out to their student’s school administration directly.