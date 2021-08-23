//VCS offers details on it’s traditional and virtual student options

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta City Schools is committed to all students having access to a quality education. While our return to school plan for the 2021-2022 school year is in-person instruction, the health and safety of our students, staff and families is always a top priority. Valdosta City Schools will offer parents the option of temporary virtual learning for students beginning Monday, August 30, 2021.

Virtual learning allows students to receive 100% online instruction and assessment, predominately in an asynchronous format where students login to Google Classroom to access assignments to work on independently. Instruction and assessment will occur exclusively at home with the exception of the Georgia Milestones which must be administered face-to-face. Virtual learning requires a parent or other adult to serve as a learning coach to monitor and support the student in his or her courses. If you elect the virtual learning option, elementary school students must remain in virtual learning until the end of nine-week grading period. Middle and high school students must remain in virtual learning until the end of the semester. Our plan is to be back 100% face-to-face as soon we feel that it is possible to do so.

If you wish to elect the Virtual Learning option, please complete one registration form for each child who will participate in Virtual Learning. The form will be located at www.gocats.org. Virtual Learning registration will open Friday, August 20, at 4:00 p.m. If you are not able to complete the registration form online, please go to your child’s school during a scheduled Chromebook pickup time to complete the registration form.

All Virtual Learning Registration Forms are to be submitted online no later

than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Students who wish to remain in school face-to-face should continue coming to school wearing their masks. Still have questions, click on the VCS Virtual Options presentation or contact Mrs. Joyce Dean, virtual learning coordinator at (229) 671-6063.