VALDOSTA, Ga.— Lowndes County Schools have announced their plans for returning to school for the 2021-22 school year in harmony Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools instructions. The overview considers quarantine guidelines, extracurricular activity expectations, social distancing regulations, and much more. For more information, see the official plan below or visit https://www.lowndes.k12.ga.us/.