//UNG student from Valdosta awarded

DAHLONEGA, GA (06/03/2021)– University of North Georgia (UNG) students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day this spring via Zoom.

“The Honors and Awards Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable achievements our students have earned in and outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Steven Lloyd, vice provost. “This celebration also provides an opportunity to share students’ feats, accomplishments, and innovations that otherwise might not be known within our campus community and beyond.”

More than 238 student awards were announced via Zoom.

Bailey Pieplow of Valdosta was awarded Most Active and Dedicated Student of Spanish.

UNG switched to a virtual venue for health and safety reasons necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But intimate in-person recognitions happened across all campuses ahead of awards day.

“Last year, we didn’t have time to transition the in-person event to a digital one,” said Candace Lovell, administrative assistant to the assistant vice president of research and engagement. “This year, we wanted to give the students some more personal recognition.”

Award-winning students had their pictures taken with Nigel the Nighthawk as they accepted their certificates.

“It was our way to congratulate them face to face and give them a keepsake,” Lovell said.

The pictures were shared in a slideshow during the ceremony. Award presentations were divided by department, college, campus or the university as a whole.

“Each award has its own story and provides an opportunity to celebrate our students while honoring those for whom awards are named and who contributed to UNG’s culture of excellence,” Lloyd said.

