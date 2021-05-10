//SGMC moving COVID testing/vaccination from drive thru to walk-in visits

Share with friends











Release:

Beginning May 17, 2021 the COVID-19 community vaccination and testing at South Georgia Medical Center will transition from a drive thru process to more traditional walk-in visits.

To date, more than 31,000 people have been vaccinated and more than 86,000 tested by the health system. With lower demand and more vaccination and testing sites available throughout the community, this transition will allow SGMC to better utilize its resources while still providing the valuable services.

SGMC will continue to monitor demand of both testing and vaccinations, staying ready to make adjustments if warranted. “If the community has a need, you can count on SGMC to be there,” said Scarlet Rivera, Director of Infection Control.

All vaccination appointments will be held at SGMC Surgery’s Center until June 1, at which point SGMC will schedule all vaccines at its Smith Northview Campus.

Testing will be available at either SGMC walk-in labs located at the Smith Northview Campus or the Professional Building.

“We’ve seen a dramatic decline in the number of people getting tested. At our peak, we were testing more than 500 people a day,” said Don Luke, Director of Smith Northview Campus. “In recent weeks, we’ve seen as low as 35 people tested in one day.”

SGMC also monitors the daily positivity rate, which was 0 percent on April 26, the first day the system had seen that rate since the site opened.

SGMC continues to encourage eligible residents to get their vaccination. As of Friday, there were 12 inpatients positive with the virus at the hospital.

“It’s real and still out there,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, Chief Medical Officer. “We want to thank everyone who has already chosen to get vaccinated and help us slow the spread.”

For more information on COVID-19 testing or vaccinations visit sgmc.org.