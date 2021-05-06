//Fatal motorcycle accident in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On May 5, 2021, at approximately 7:56 pm, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers and Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the intersection of Orr Road and Staten Road after E911 received a call of an accident involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers found Alexander Kraemer with visible injuries and unresponsive. Kraemer was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the accident. The investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time.