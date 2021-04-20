//VCS to seek appeal with GHSA Board of Trustees

Share with friends











Release:

As reported yesterday, several local officials and parents traveled to GHSA’s office in Thomaston, Georgia, to seek an appeal of recent sanctions levied against Valdosta High School. Ultimately, the appeal was denied to lift any of the imposed sanctions.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to seek our appeal with the GHSA Board of Trustees rather than the State Executive Committee. I will be reaching out to Dr. Hines, executive director of GHSA, today to formally let him know of our request,” said Dr. Todd Cason, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools.

The specifics of when the next appeals process will take place has not been determined.