//SGMC launches kindness campaign

Release:

It’s been said that kindness is the best medicine. With the past year being particularly challenging for health care professionals, South Georgia Medical Center is launching a campaign asking the community to help spread kindness among its team members.

The campaign features a video of healthcare employees taking a moment to thank a fellow team member who made an impact on their life over the last year. The video ends with a call to action, to give a dose of kindness.

“Each and every day, our doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, and staff work hard to provide extraordinary care with human kindness,” said SGMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean. “This has been especially true as they have fostered hope and healing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We truly appreciate their service and encourage members of the community to join us in celebrating team members who have made such an impact to the health and wellness of our region.”

To view the video and participate, visit health.sgmc.org/doseofkindness.

SGMC’s health system includes four hospitals in Lowndes, Berrien and Lanier, and serves 24 counties across South Georgia and North Florida. SGMC operates five primary care offices and 22 specialty care offices and facilities. SGMC has nearly 700 providers, 1,000 nurses and 2,700 employees throughout the system and an annual economic impact approaching $1 billion. For more information visit sgmc.org.