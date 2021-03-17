//Oxygen masks for pet rescue donated to Lowndes County

Share with friends











Release:

Baytree Animal Hospital Donates Masks to Lowndes County Fire Rescue

On Friday, March 12, 2021 Baytree Animal Hospital donated pet oxygen masks to Lowndes County Fire Rescue. The pet oxygen masks are specifically designed coned shaped masks to fit the muzzles and snouts of dogs, cats and other household pets.

They donated three of them, in different sizes made to fit everything from small cats to large dogs.

“The benefit of having these types of masks on the fire trucks will provide a better seal around the animal’s face which allows for better oxygen delivery,” said Lowndes County Fire Chief Lloyd Green.

An estimated 40,000 pets die in fires each year in the United States, mostly due to smoke inhalation. “Having the proper equipment on hand helps emergency responders resuscitate and save people’s fur babies”, said Green.

For more information, contact Lowndes County’s Public Information Office at 229-671-2400 or visit www.lowndescounty.com.