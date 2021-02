Share with friends











On Monday, The Morning Drive with Bill Osborne interviewed Kip McLeod, director of Coastal Plains Charter High School.

The school meets from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, allowing students who cannot attend day school, or they do not fit into the traditional high school program, to complete their high school degree.

You can hear the interview below, or check out more details at www.coastalplainscharter.org