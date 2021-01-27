//Field Trips Return to Wild Adventures

Share with friends











Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. has resumed booking in-person school field trips for the 2021 Season and has reintroduced it’s Virtual Field Trip program as an educational resource for teachers and parents.

“We’ve experienced a significant increase in inquiries and bookings as we are getting ready for our new season,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “We think it’s a good sign that schools are getting more comfortable taking their students out of the classroom to engage in immersive, hands-on educational experiences, which are incredibly important.”

School field trips have been an integral part of the Wild Adventures experience since the park opened in 1996. Students can meet and learn about native and exotic animals, including American alligators, giraffes, tigers, lions and more.

“Welcoming students back is going to be one of the many reasons celebrating our 25th Anniversary will be so special this year,” said Floyd. “We are a giant outdoor classroom that students have been attending for over two decades. It will be great to see those groups return.”

To help students prepare for their visits, Wild Adventures has re-introduced its online Virtual Field Trip program which provides lesson plans and activities aligned to both Georgia and Florida state standards. Teachers and homeschooling parents can use these materials to supplement their own plans and design new lessons.

“We are also offering opportunities for students to participate in live video question and answer sessions with one of our zookeepers and an animal ambassador,” said Floyd. “The whole program is designed to reinforce the instruction that will take place in the classrooms that participate in the program. Students will learn in the classroom, learn from a zookeeper and then learn in-person.”

Teachers interested in school field trips to Wild Adventures can visit WildAdventures.com/Groups.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2021 Season on April 3. For more information about Season Pass and daily ticket sales, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.