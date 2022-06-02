//Wild Adventures to feature Sweet Summer Nights

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Sweet Summer Nights at Wild Adventures allows families to enjoy the park later and longer with activities and specials.

Wild Adventures Theme Park invites families to stay later and ride longer this summer during Sweet Summer Nights with activities and specials throughout the park. Every Friday night in June and July, guests can enjoy extended hours, family friendly entertainment and specially priced snacks. Guests can also experience amazing fireworks every Friday night in July.



“Fridays this summer, families can slide, splash and stay longer, making Wild Adventures and Splash Island the hottest place to cool down and celebrate,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “With the addition of fireworks on Friday nights in July, there is no better place for families to create summer memories.”

Beginning Friday, June 3, Wild Adventures Theme Park will be open until 9:00 PM on Fridays for guests to enjoy more time on rollercoasters, thrill rides and in Splash Island Water Park. Guests can sit back and relax at Water’s Edge Brews & Bites with live music and outdoor games like cornhole or head to Splash Island to party the night away with a live DJ, limbo contest and more.

Sweet Summer Nights gets even sweeter with a two dollar snack menu from dusk to close including cotton candy, ice cream, pizza, ICEE’s and Dippin’ Dots at select locations.

Families can enjoy Sweet Summer Nights and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax. Daily admission is also available for as low as $44.99 plus tax online at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.